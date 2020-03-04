During its most recent funding round, the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council awarded grants to two local recipients.
Ellen Starr of Hutchinson was awarded an Individual Established Career Artist grant of $7,000. She will use it to research the Art Nouveau style to further her woodturning and silversmithing body of artwork. She plans to do this through focused study of examples in historic museums and locations known for Art Nouveau. Part of the effort would include networking with professional craftsman in Europe and curated tours of museums and other collections.
"The knowledge and new skills gained through this study will enable me to achieve a greater level of depth and dimension in my work," Starr said.
Ridgewater College was awarded a $4,000 Art in Schools grant for a project titled "Imagining Imagining." This will be a residency at Ridgewater Community College with interdisciplinary visual artist Andy DuCett.
DuCett will visit the Willmar and Hutchinson campuses on multiple days, attending various programs and facilitating an ideation lecture. Further activities on a second day at both campuses will expand and extend the first-day lecture, unleashing creative modes of thinking culminating in idea exhibits in the campus galleries. A reception and exhibit of the ideation process will take place around June 1.
For more information about SMAC grants, visit swmnarts.org or call 800-622-5284.