It may not look like it right now, but springtime and (hopefully) its weather are right around the corner.
When the temperatures rise and people begin to flock outside, a popular place will be one of many trails located throughout Hutchinson. They'll be especially popular as people find ways to get out of the house and exercise during the stay-at-home order.
As that time approaches, it's good to look back at how to keep the trails clean, and how the city has helped with that.
Dolf Moon, director of Hutchinson Parks and Recreation, said that the biggest thing is to just know your surroundings.
“It's an awareness piece,” he said, “that you're not the only person out there. Be a good neighbor and try to be polite.”
Being respectful to others on the trails is one way of good etiquette, but another is keeping the trails clean of litter. Moon said that the city has added more garbage cans along the trails for more opportunities to throw away trash and keep the trails clean. Public restrooms don't typically open until the first week of May due to weather and the potential for frozen pipes.
Michelle Kiefer of Hutchinson is a member of the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, or BikeMN. Kiefer preaches that groups of bikers should try to ride single file as much as possible when there's others on the trails. And when passing a pedestrian, don't be afraid to say, “On your left.” It's actually the right thing to do.
“People feel weird saying that,” Keifer said, “but it's a kind thing to do instead of just whizzing past them.”
This time of year, early spring, Moon said the trails tend to be busier after work hours, between 4 to 7 p.m., and that's when it is especially important to remember good etiquette. But when it is extra nice outside, the trails get busier.
“That 60 degree day last weekend, everyone was out using it,” Moon said. “I just wanted to get out of town, but then it was also busy all the way to Silver Lake.”
Bikers want people to notice them, especially when there's a lot of people out. Kiefer said using a light on your bike at any time of day is a great way to remain more visible to others.
“You may leave your house when it's day,” she said. “But then you return home, maybe at dusk or dark ... it just makes yourself more visible to others.”
If you're interested in learning more about proper trail etiquette, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is another great resource.
Kim Pleticha, assistant communications director for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, recommended the recreation compass on the DNR website. It can also be done on your phone. The app will ask for your location, if you search by map, and then it will show all trails around your area.
As far as trail etiquette during the COVID-19 pandemic, both Moon and Kiefer agreed that people should be extra mindful of their surroundings, stay clean and practice safe social distancing.
Pleticha firmly believes that now is not the time for people to go out looking for trails. Instead, she encourages people to use trails close to home so they are traveling less.
"If you pull up to a parking lot and you see a lot of cars, you really ought to turn around and find someplace else," Pleticha said. "Now is not the time to be out with groups of people. The governor's stay-at-home order was pretty clear about that."
Pleticha said that it's alright to go with a group of people if you live together, but it's not a good idea to meet up with a group of friends to go hiking.
“Everybody, I think, if they can do their little part, we can get back to something more normal sooner,” Moon said.