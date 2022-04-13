In a 3-2 vote the McLeod County Board approved a conditional-use permit for a new industrial site just west of Hutchinson.
The permit, applied for by Duininck Inc., is to establish a designated area for a hot mix asphalt plant and an area for aggregate concrete and asphalt crushing, screening and stockpiling. The area — north of 190th Street, east of Vale Avenue and south of State Highway 7 — is a light industrial zone, though near houses situated to the southwest and southeast.
Seven conditions were applied to the permit, including limits to operating hours, limits to stockpile height, environmental requirements, setback purposes for noise mitigation, and mining standards. The operating hours and stockpile limitations garnered discussion at the McLeod County Board meeting this past week.
The hours originally listed for consideration on the permit were 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“If this were to be held, this would be the most restrictive hours that we’ve ever seen with this type of operation,” Duininck engineer Jason Ver Steeg told board members. “We operate seven to eight months out of the year, in addition we want to minimize the time we’re at any particular site doing operations. Because of that we generally ask for longer hours, the idea then being that we can be there for a shorter period.”
He listed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as more typical hours.
Jason Duininck, a business developer for Duininck, said the most important aspect was starting early in order to keep up with the demands of a busy day of construction work. He also noted technology allowed them to stack up to 40 feet efficiently, instead of the 30 feet allowed in the permit draft.
Environmental services director Marc Telecky told board members 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. had been placed on the permit proposal because the site was closer to housing than other light industrial business in the area.
“Typically, if it is in a more isolated area, (7 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) is our normal conditions that we place,” he said, later adding that gravel mining usually does not happen so close to residences.
Board Member Paul Wright, who sits on the Joint Planning Board, said residents expressed concerns about noise and odor. The sound of the backup beeper on trucks was a common point.
“The hours of operation were probably the biggest concern,” he said.
Board members ultimately voted 3-2 to approve the permit, but change the hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 30-foot stockpile height remained.
Doug Krueger, Wright and Joe Nagel voted in favor of the resolution. Nathan Schmalz and Daryl Luthens voted against the resolution.