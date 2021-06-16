A settlement between the Minnesota Attorney General's Office and Hutchinson Health this past October has resulted in $184,000 in medical debt forgiveness.
Attorney General Keith Ellison made the announcement Friday, following up on an assurance of discontinuance that had been announced in October. The agreement had required Hutchinson Health to restore more favorable hospital billing terms it had terminated for many patients. The changes to terms had resulted in ballooning payments, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
The Attorney General’s office launched its investigation under Minnesota law and a regulatory agreement that the office holds with Minnesota’s nonprofit hospitals, collectively referred to as the “Hospital Agreement.” The agreement, which began in 2005 and is renegotiated every five years, aims to protect patients against aggressive billing and debt collection. Among its provisions are those calling for reasonable payment plans with patients.
Hospitals must not charge uninsured patients more than they charged their “most favored insurer," for instance.
“Hutchinson Health’s settlement with my office was a positive step forward in helping Hutchinson’s patients afford their lives and get the high-quality medical care that all Minnesotans deserve," Ellison said in a news release. "I’m pleased to see the positive, tangible results that the settlement has had so far, and that Hutchinson (Health) has taken additional steps to remedy any harm that patients experienced due to its actions."
Hutchinson Health is also offering certain patients carrying medical debt incurred prior to Nov. 1, 2019, a 40% discount on the remaining balance if they fully satisfy such debt by June 30, 2021. Patients who have medical debt from Hutchinson Hospital from before Nov. 1, 2019, can review their most recent bill and contact Hutchinson Health, as they may be eligible.
"We’re committed to providing high-quality, affordable health care to the community and supporting our patients who are having difficulty paying their medical bills," Hutchinson Health said in a statement. "Part of our ongoing investment in high-quality, affordable care necessitated a change to our medical record and billing system in 2019, which impacted how payment plans were administered. The process of working with the attorney general and his team was helpful in showing where we could have improved this transition process. We encourage individuals with questions about their bills or payment arrangements to contact us directly at 320-484-4493."
Patients who are unable to pay off their bill by June 30, 2021, will still get to keep the lowest available monthly payment to which they were entitled between their old and new monthly payment amounts, according to the Attorney General's Office.