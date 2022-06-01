Audition for this summer's production of "Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical" 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, at Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson.
The first rehearsal for the show is Tuesday, June 7. Those cast in supporting roles will have a commitment of 2-3 rehearsal nights a week. Those in leading roles will likely have up to 4 rehearsals per week.
Performances will be the first weekend in August. Audition documents are available on the Hutchinson Youth Theatre Association website: www.hutchtheatreassoc.com and Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HYTAssoc