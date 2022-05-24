Audition
Jon Tyson/unsplash.com

Under the direction of Tim Nelson, the Litchfield Community Theatre is producing Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella." Auditions are 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, for adults and 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 26 for children age 14 or younger. Call backs by invitation only will be Friday, May 27. All auditions are at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Show dates are 7 p.m. July 21, 22, 23, and 2 p.m. July 24. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.

