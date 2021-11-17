With the Hutchinson Theatre Company on hiatus, actors looking for shows have to go out of town. Luckily they only have to travel to Litchfield for auditions. Hutchinson's Ben Jenum is directing the comedy "My Big Five-Oh." This is a full circle moment for the director because he appeared in the show when it was staged 2014 in Hutchinson. More recently, Jenum was seen earlier this month on the stage of the Litchfield Opera House playing the role of Willy Wonka in the production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
Auditions are 6-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, Tuesday, Nov. 23, and Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium, upstairs in room 200. According to Jenum, prep is easy. Actors will read from the script with expression and fill out a simple audition form.
The cast features 7 people: 4 women and 3 men. Dress is everyday clothes with minimal costumes changes. The rehearsal schedule is flexible — 4 days per week, with a generous Christmas break.
Performance dates are 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and Saturday, Feb. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, and Sunday, Feb. 13, all at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield.
For more information, contact Jenum through the Litchfield Community Theatre Inc's Facebook page.