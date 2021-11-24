With the Hutchinson Theatre Company on hiatus, actors looking for shows have to go out of town. Luckily they only have to travel to Litchfield for auditions.
Hutchinson's Ben Jenum is directing the comedy "My Big Five-Oh." This is a full-circle moment for the director because he appeared in the show when it was staged in 2014 in Hutchinson. More recently, Jenum was seen earlier this month on the stage of the Litchfield Opera House playing the role of Willy Wonka in the production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
Auditions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium, upstairs in room 200. Actors will read from the script and fill out an audition form.
The cast features seven people: four women and three men. Dress is everyday clothes with minimal costume changes. The rehearsal schedule is flexible — four days per week, with a Christmas break.
Performance dates are 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13, all at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield.
For more information, contact Jenum through the Litchfield Community Theatre Inc.'s Facebook page.