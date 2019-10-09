It's audition time for the FungusAmongus Players' holiday show, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" follows the outrageous shenanigans of the Herdman siblings, or “the worst kids in the history of the world.” The siblings take over the annual Christmas pageant in a hilarious yet heartwarming tale involving the Three Wise Men, a ham, scared shepherds, and six rowdy kids.
Director David Metcalf is conducting auditions at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, both nights at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Callbacks will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
The FungusAmongus Players are in search of a few adults who would be of an age to have upper elementary or early middle school age children. There are many roles for upper elementary or early middle school age children. A handful of very young children are needed for walk-on roles in an angel choir.
Rehearsals will begin shortly after Monday, Oct. 21, and will be be weeknights through November and up until opening, Dec. 6. Only major characters will be required for a heavy rehearsal time commitment. Actors in minor roles should expect at least one rehearsal per week.
Parents of children who are cast will be asked to attend at least two to three rehearsals as monitors. These adults will negotiate a schedule among themselves.
For more information, message Metcalf through the FungusAmongus Players Facebook page.