The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are staging "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol," with auditions 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and noon Sunday, Oct 24, both at the Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. Directing the show will be Isaac Olson.
We know what happened to Ebenezer Scrooge, but what happened to Jacob Marley? The mean-spirited partner of Scrooge is chained and shackled, condemned to a hellish eternity. Desperate, Marley accepts his one chance to free himself. He must first redeem Scrooge. In the process of opening Scrooge's heart, Marley discovers his own.
The show will be performed Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12 at the Dassel History Center.
For more information, visit fungusamongusplayers.org/current-show-auditions.