If you're tired of being stuck at home, opportunity knocks in the form of the Hutchinson Theatre Company's production of "Judge Jackie: Disorder in the Court." Book and lyrics by Christopher Dimond, music by Michael Kooman and directed by Jeremy Carvell.
In case you're not familiar with the musical comedy, it's the story of Justice Jackie, who rules over her reality television courtroom with an iron fist, presiding over a three-ring circus of America’s most chaotic civil cases. But, when a drop in ratings brings her face to face with the liability of her own love life, the judge must learn to navigate these troubled waters.
The show has roles for five adults: three male and two female. Actors are asked to prepare a short song to sing. Otherwise no other preparations are required.
Actors have two options for auditioning:
- In-person auditions are 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, and Thursday, Sept. 3, at New Century Academy, 950 School Road N.W., Hutchinson.
- Online Zoom auditions are by appointment during the week of Sunday, Aug. 30 to Saturday, Sept. 5. To schedule a time slot, email Carvell at JudgeJackieJustice@gmail.com or call 320-200-4318.
Not interested in acting but would like to be involved? Volunteers are needed behind the scenes to help with lights, sound and stage. Contact Carvell for more information, or go online to hutchtheatre.org or the Hutchinson Theatre Company's Facebook page.
FROM ACTOR TO DIRECTOR
This is Carvell's first time directing a Hutchinson Theatre Company production.
"I wanted to direct 'Judge Jackie' for a few reasons, but mainly because it is a great show," he said. "The music has some real catchy tunes and the script is simply hilarious. I think the cast and I will have just as much fun as our audience."
Carvell has been teaching music for more than 20 years. He has been at New Century Academy in Hutchinson since 2017.
"I started building a theater program at New Century in 2018, and I've also acted in a couple of Hutchinson Theatre Company shows," he said. "Overall, directing 'Judge Jackie' seemed like a very natural next step for me, and I was thrilled when HTC offered me the opportunity."
COVID PRECAUTIONS
"The show must go on!" is a show biz mantra, but these days the key is to do it safely.
"We are building flexibility into our production plans and we are set to pivot as needed between in-person and online rehearsals," Carvell said. "We didn't plan it this way, but the structure of 'Judge Jackie' makes it an almost ideal show for this pandemic. The lines can be rehearsed in Zoom meetings. The music is mostly solos, and it can be learned in one-on-one sessions. Also, the small cast size will make it much easier to social distance on stage when we meet in person."
Performance dates are Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 5-7, and Nov. 12-14, at Crow River Winery. Tickets are expected to go on sale in early October.
According to Ruth Hamlow, president of the Hutchinson Theatre Company board, capacity for the shows will be restricted.
"We will be limiting numbers at tables, spreading tables out more, and following all cleaning and safety protocols required by the state and our contract with the winery," she said. "We are also keeping a close eye on local infection rates. While we are hopeful we can have the show, we also know that things are uncertain during these times."
While plans move forward for the fall production, Carvell has a Plan B in case the pandemic worsens or the theater company isn't allowed to conduct in-person performances.
"We are also exploring options to live stream the show," he said. "I am confident that, one way or another, we will produce a tremendous show without compromising the health or safety of our actors, our crew or our audience."