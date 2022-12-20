The Fungus Amongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are hosting "Night of One Acts" featuring a variety of one-act plays at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St.
Open auditions are 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, both audition nights at the Dassel History Center.
Auditions will be for a variety of one-act plays including the FungusAmongus AACT 2023 Competition piece. The one-act plays will vary in length and number of cast members. The plays will be directed by different directors.
This is an opportunity to get involved with the theater company without a large time commitment.