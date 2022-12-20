Audition
Jon Tyson/unsplash.com

The Fungus Amongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are hosting "Night of One Acts" featuring a variety of one-act plays at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. 

Open auditions are 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, both audition nights at the Dassel History Center. 

