Hutchinson City Council reviewed its 2022 financial report, as submitted by independent audit firm Abdo, during its regular meeting last week.
Overall, the 2022 report shows an unmodified or “clean” opinion from the auditors.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 4:44 am
“That’s what you want,” senior audit manager Layne Kockelman told City Council members. “We did not have any audit findings to report in 2022 related to any internal control deficiencies, or compliance findings, which is also good.”
The 2022 report found the city’s net position increased by $1.28 million. The previous year it increased by $4.5 million. Government activities accounted for 86% of the total increase, with business activities accounting for the remaining 14%. Business expenses increased by $2.37 million, which was offset in part by a $1.27 million increase in service charges.
The general fund’s balance decreased by $456,580.
“The majority of that was related to a transfer to capital improvement funds for current and future projects in 2022 and in the future,” Kockelman said.
Revenues exceeded budget by $51,071. Expenditures were over budget by $15,601.
The majority of other funds have positive fund balances, Kockelman reported, with exception in regard to capital projects and special revenue funds, which tend to have deficits until funding is received from transfers, bonds, assessments and grants. The audit found the majority of the city’s enterprise funds have sufficient cash flow and healthy reserves to pay six months of operating costs and one year of debt service payments.
Hutchinson has received the Government Finance Officers Association certificate of excellence each year since 2008 and did so again in 2022.
“That’s the highest level of award that you can receive related to government financial reporting,” Kockelman said.
The entire financial report will be published on the city website at hutchinsonmn.gov.
