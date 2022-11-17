For most of us November marks the beginning of the holiday season with Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and a calendar chock full of seasonal events.

For writers November is National Novel Writing Month or for those in the know — NaNoWriMo for short. This nonprofit based in Berkeley, California, promotes creative writing around the world. Its flagship program is the annual writing event where participants attempt to pen a 50,000-word manuscript in 30 days. It started in 1999 with 15 participants and has grown to a community of 427,653 writers who participated in 2021.

