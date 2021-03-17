It's good to challenge yourself. That's what 67-year-old Peggy Soucek of Litchfield did when she opted to publish her first children's book.
"A Snowman's Path" combines the author's sense of humor and love of God into one slim volume of 26 pages. Although its billed as a children's book, Soucek said adults would enjoy it, too, because "they are really funny and people get a kick out of the things these silly snowmen are doing."
"I never thought I'd ever do a book," she said. "I had these pictures that I drew and they were all the same. The snowmen were doing different things in life — flying a kite, riding a boat, swinging on a star, having a latte, you name it. Anything you do in life, these snowmen do, too."
Soucek had the watercolor pencil drawings of snowmen in a drawer for 6 1/2 years. It was this past December when she decided she couldn't stand it anymore. She had to do something with them.
"I got the inspiration from my granddaughter, Allison. When she would stay overnight, she'd grab the same book, 'The Mommy Book,'" Soucek said. "Each mommy was doing something like my snowmen. It was so simple that she could read it without knowing how to read. I wanted to do the same thing with my book with scripture, which is inspirational and get adults inspired to read more of scripture. That's how it came about, how I did it."
Soucek created the 22 snowmen pictures when she was still working as a dental assistant. It was a co-worker who suggested she should do a children's book.
"It was the first time I used watercolor pencil," she said. "I liked it very much. It flowed so easy for each snowman. They're pretty much the same but have different clothes, different expressions. It came so easy. It had to be God. I don't know if I could do it again. I would certainly try."
Once she committed to the project, it didn't take Soucek long to get the ball rolling. As a first-time author, she had to start from scratch. Once Christmas was over, she looked online for publishing options but was quickly overwhelmed. For help, she reached out to local author Heather Weseman who wrote “Nettie’s Garden.” Weseman recommended her publisher, Halo Publishing International.
"January was the month I really started working on it," Soucek said. "I was back and forth with the publisher, in touch almost every day in emails. How do I do this? They were very helpful and inspired me to keep going. I did everything with my smart phone and emails to them. They had to have all the pictures sent, page numbers, what each one was suppose to say. It took me awhile. When I look back, I couldn't believe how easy it was."
It was a special day when the books arrived the first week in March. Soucek dedicated the book to her inspiration: granddaughter Allison.
One of the benefits of being an artist is that Soucek can liven up her correspondence to family and friends with cartoons she draws on the back of the envelopes. Her granddaughter gets a kick out of it. Allison is in dance and gymnastics, so her grandmother might draw a stickman on a balance beam.
"She likes to laugh," Soucek said.
CHRISTIAN ROOTS
Soucek is a born-again Christian, so adding scripture to her snowmen drawings came naturally. She was born in Perham but grew up in the St. Cloud area. She raised her three children in Litchfield where she lived for more than 35 years. For a short hiatus she lived in Hutchinson for about five years, but she moved back to Litchfield where she has lived for more than 12 years.
“I had Christian parents and went to church every week,” she recalled. “When I was 26, I had a neighbor who invited me to a Bible study. What does it mean to be born again? I tried to figure it out. I couldn't understand. This lady mentored me. I went to Bible study with her for many years. I learned a lot about having a personal relationship with Jesus. It's stayed with me to this day. It's brought me through all kinds of hard things. My life changed then at 26. I was born again at age 26. Some people don't remember when and where they were saved. I know exactly where I was. It's like when Kennedy was shot. It was a turning point. You just remember. I always went to church and thought I was a believer, but you have to invite him in, and I've followed him from that day.”
It was after she was born again that she started playing guitar and writing songs. It grew into a lifelong passion. Prior to COVID-19, she could be found singing with her trio — Earth Angels — or performing as a solo artist at church and community events. She also participates in Bill Ward's music jam at the Dassel History Center.
This is the first year the couple didn't head to Mission, Texas, for the winter.
"I do music jams almost every day down there — rock 'n' roll jam, country jam and gospel jam. I do all three," she said. "We're very, very busy down there and I'm excited to go back."
Is there a second book in her future?
"I would have to be inspired," Soucek said. "I would have to think of something really cute that interests me. We'll see if God inspires me. It won't be a novel, probably another children's book. I would be open to experimenting with this."