Unit President Jeanne Ray and past Unit President and Third District President Betty Schlueter, members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96, attended the 101st annual Fall Conference Oct. 21-23 in Mahnomen, Minnesota.
The event was hosted by the Detroit Lakes American Legion Family Post 15 at Shooting Star Casino.
Department President Patti Coleman led the event. "Just Ask" sessions provided members the opportunity to ask questions. There was a seminar with membership updates, and guest speaker Tim Burley, Hutchinson Post 96 commander, spoke on PTSD and veterans suicide with Alec Embree from the Eagles Healing Nest.
National President Kathy Daudistel from the Kentucky was present at the sessions. Attending from Hutchinson Post 96 were Burley, Don Pankake and Elroy Schlueter.