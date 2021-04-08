If you enjoy fishing and keeping up with the latest angling news, don’t miss the next virtual meeting of Avid Anglers.
This is an informative group hosted by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Hutchinson area fisheries staff members who perform management, habitat and oversight work for 94 fishing lakes and 38 rivers and streams in McLeod, Meeker, Sibley, Nicollet, Brown, Redwood, Renville and western Wright counties.
The next meeting of the group is 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Items on this month’s agenda are:
- Welcome new participants and an overview of Avid Anglers
- Water access sites, annual infrastructure maintenance, and program Q&As with Hutchinson Parks and Trails specialist Kristy Rice
- April 2021 Hutchison fisheries work update
- Minnesota river update with fisheries specialist Tony Sindt
- Trout stocking update from Hannah Anema
- Minnie-Belle Lake survey results
Avid Anglers meetings are open to anyone who is interested. Just visit tinyurl.com/cwgybc9o for log-in information.