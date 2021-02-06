If you enjoy fishing and keeping up with the latest angling news, don’t miss the next virtual meeting of Avid Anglers.
This is an informative group hosted by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Hutchinson area fisheries staff members, who perform management, habitat and oversight work for 94 fishing lakes and 38 rivers and streams in McLeod, Meeker, Sibley, Nicollet, Brown, Redwood, Renville and western Wright counties.
The next meeting of the group is 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Items on this month’s agenda are:
- Welcome new participants and an overview of Avid Anglers
- February 2021 work update
- Review of the Midwest Fish and Wildlife Virtual Conference
- Review of the 2021 Virtual DNR Roundtable Meeting
- Fisheries index of biotic integrity: What is it and how is it used in the Hutchinson area?
- Lake survey results of the month: Washington, Stella and Manuella
- Open discussion/request for future topics
Avid Anglers meetings are open to anyone who is interested. Just visit tinyurl.com/cwgybc9o for log-in information.