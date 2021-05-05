If you enjoy fishing and keeping up with the latest angling news, don’t miss the next virtual meeting of Avid Anglers.
This is an informative group hosted by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Hutchinson area fisheries staff members who perform management, habitat and oversight work for 94 fishing lakes and 38 rivers and streams in McLeod, Meeker, Sibley, Nicollet, Brown, Redwood, Renville and western Wright counties.
The next meeting of the group is 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. Items on this month’s agenda are:
- Welcome new participants and an overview of Avid Anglers and fishing reports
- May 2021 Hutchinson fisheries work update
- Fishing opener preview with Chris Foster
- Walleye fry stocking update from Hannah Anema
- Round Lake survey result
- Beginning and basic muskie fishing
- Open discussion/request for future topics
Avid Anglers meetings are open to anyone who is interested. Just visit tinyurl.com/cwgybc9o for log-in information.