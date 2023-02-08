20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 13, 2003
Litchfield Community Theatre members soon might be performing in an auditorium named after the man who brought their local thespian troupe into existence. Community Theatre President Larry Dahl asked the Litchfield School Board Monday to rename Washington Auditorium to Aaker Auditorium, after the organization’s founder and long-time director Bernie Aaker. He directed Litchfield Community Theatre productions for more than 25 years. Aaker died Nov. 20, 2002, after a battle with cancer. “For those of you who have been long-time members of the community, I don’t need to point out the economic and artistic impact he had,” Dahl said of Aaker.
A group of Litchfield High School students raised more than $1,000 for their classmate, Jesse Rick, by putting themselves on the auction block last week. The elf auction is an annual high school fundraiser, when students volunteer to be elves and are auctioned off to their peers. Then the elves have to help the winning bidders for a day. The event Feb. 4 raised $1,000 for Rick, who is recovering from an accidental gunshot wound he received while target shooting on New Year’s Eve. Rick, an LHS freshman, was struck in the eye by a bullet that ricocheted and was in intensive care at Hennepin County Memorial Hospital for more than a month before being transferred to another unit last week.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM FEB. 7, 1973
A recently formed Litchfield corporation hopes to have a battery-driven golf cart of new design on the market by June 1. The “Easy Rider,” an electrically powered, two-passenger unit, will be built by the new firm, National Design and Development Inc. Paul Minton is the firm’s president, while Hugh Wegner is secretary-treasurer. A pre-production model of the new unit went on display at a showing at the National Guard Armory on Thursday. Minton, who designed the machine, said ideas for it have been incubating in his mind for the last six or seven years. Product design isn’t new to him. Minton, who now operates the Litchfield Greenhouse, previously served as director of product development for the Fingerhut Corporation, where he designed some 50 to 60 new products, most of them in the small appliance and power tools field.
A Litchfield delegation visited the State Capitol Monday, where Minnesota Gov. Wendell Anderson signed a proclamation officially declaring Feb. 10-17 International Peanut Butter and Milk Week. Among those attending the signing were Peanut Butter Baron Bruce Cottington, Bob Weida, Jeannie Larson, Debbie Fitterer, Brent Schultz, Fred McGuire, Wayne Turso and Joe Nelson.
There are more telephones in Litchfield than in Greenland. Robert E. Lamb, Northwestern Bell Telephone Company manager, said that according to the latest issue of “The World’s Telephones,” Greenland had 4,461 phones as compared with 4,985 here as of Jan. 1, 1972. Figures in the 26-page book, published by American Telephone and Telegraph Company (AT&T), are as of Jan. 1, 1972, as it takes almost a year to gather statistics from telephone administrations and companies around the world.
The price of food rose nearly 40% from 1951 to 1970, according to University of Minnesota agricultural economists. But during that same 20-year period, after-tax income rose 121%; health care costs rose 114%; housing rose 54%; other goods and services rose 59%. That means the percent of consumer income spent for food was expected to fall 16% in 1972, the lowest figure of any nation in history.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 19, 1948
A record basketball crowd of 2,500 crowded into the gym here to watch the Dragons sweep to the West Central Conference crown with a 56-35 win over Willmar. Litchfield dominated to the point that over one stretch the Dragons scored 16 points without permitting Willmar a shot on the basket. Bob McGee broke the all-time Dragons scoring record in the game. His 17 points brought his career total of 280, exceeding Danielson’s total of 268. Babe Grove fired in 24 points in the win over Willmar, with Jack McCann and Myron Ross each getting six.
The Litchfield Hospital has dangling before it an offer of federal funds equivalent to one-third of the cost of a modern 18-bed addition to the local facility, but there are many uncertainties connected with the situation. Currently, Litchfield is 91st on the list of still eligible communities in the state asking for federal funds. Some may not actually be interested in building, but it is likely that any such aid could be from three to five years away. The Litchfield Hospital has a capacity of 44 beds. Conditions because of lack of space have been deplorable, almost tragic. There has not been a day since the first of the year that the corridors have been entirely free of patient beds. There have been several occasions when the hospital census has reached 55, 11 over normal capacity, taxing every available space and equipment. It is apparent that something must be done and quite soon. A.G. Stassel, a Minneapolis hospital consultant, says Litchfield and Meeker County need an addition of 25 to 30 beds. However, the State Board of Health would allow the addition of only 10 to 15 more beds, short of immediate and future needs.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 17, 1928
A “Womanless Wedding” with nearly a hundred local men taking part will be the entertainment featured in Litchfield on March 8-9. The Nelsan-Horton Post is co-sponsoring the event. There will not be a woman involved. The magic touch of lipstick, rouge, eyebrow pencil and pretty gowns will convert businessmen into charming debutantes, stately matrons and vamping flappers. A director of the Sympson Leviex Co. of Bardtown, Kentucky, will arrive the first of the week to direct rehearsals.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 16, 1889
The case of the state of Minnesota against William Toms for assault was brought before Justice Koerner and a jury Monday afternoon. From the testimony, it appeared as if A. Cross, the complaining witness, with one or two others, was badgering Toms at the Cedar Mills store for walking to town and leaving his horses at home. Toms held his temper as long as he could and then made for Cross with an iron poker. Cross was hit on the head twice and bled quite severely. He afterward got the better of Toms and pummeled him quite badly. The jury deliberated two hours before bringing in the verdict of guilty. Justice Koerner imposed a fine of $5 and costs of $38.46, which were paid.
Our oldest people, Otis Eastman, born in 1796, William Robinson, born in 1801, and Nathaniel Dorman, born 1803, continue to enjoy good health, and what are we to think of abstemious habits. In one case, tobacco and liquor were never used, but this doesn’t prove anything as the other two were not quite blue ribbon in their habits. We knew, for instance, that Uncle Nat chews.