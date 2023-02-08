20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 13, 2003

Litchfield Community Theatre members soon might be performing in an auditorium named after the man who brought their local thespian troupe into existence. Community Theatre President Larry Dahl asked the Litchfield School Board Monday to rename Washington Auditorium to Aaker Auditorium, after the organization’s founder and long-time director Bernie Aaker. He directed Litchfield Community Theatre productions for more than 25 years. Aaker died Nov. 20, 2002, after a battle with cancer. “For those of you who have been long-time members of the community, I don’t need to point out the economic and artistic impact he had,” Dahl said of Aaker.

