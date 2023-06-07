Hutchinson is going back to the basics with its "Compost it Right!" campaign.

Residents are able to easily dispose of food scraps and yard waste through the city's curbside collection program. Since 2001, the source-separated organic program has processed 40,343 tons of material. Though participation has declined over the past several years — from 1,831 tons in 2015 to 1,318 tons in 2022 — the city's Creekside Soils continues to make use of the material as compost for city departments, or as bag or bulk product.

