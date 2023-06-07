Hutchinson is going back to the basics with its "Compost it Right!" campaign.
Residents are able to easily dispose of food scraps and yard waste through the city's curbside collection program. Since 2001, the source-separated organic program has processed 40,343 tons of material. Though participation has declined over the past several years — from 1,831 tons in 2015 to 1,318 tons in 2022 — the city's Creekside Soils continues to make use of the material as compost for city departments, or as bag or bulk product.
“Contamination has been a big issue for us for as long as I can remember,” Creekside manager Andy Kosek told the Hutchinson City Council earlier this year.
Such contamination includes potted plants, plastic films, plastic bags, a machete, Christmas lights, extension cords, garden hoses, straws and more. If this sounds like a familiar problem, it may be because the county has realized a similar issue with garbage thrown by residents in with materials meant for recycling.
Residents who want to make sure they don't add to the problem can visit Hutchinson's Compost It Right webpage at tinyurl.com/hutchcompost. Visitors just need to click on the first image to learn how to participate. But here's the basics:
- Place food scraps in your kitchen container lined with a compostable bag. The city offiers this advice: “If it grows, it goes.”
- Place food scraps contained in compostable bags, paper bags or loose in the green lid organics cart along with yard trimmings.
- Place the green lid organics cart at the curb every week on your collection day by 6 a.m. Crews will pick up the food and yard scraps with regular curbside collection.
Composting food and yard waste reduces the production of methane gas in landfills. Compost improves the soil's ability to retain moisture and nutrients, and promotes plant growth while reducing the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides.
The list of acceptable items for composting includes:
- fruits and vegetables,
- meat, fish and bones,
- dairy products,
- eggs and eggshells,
- past, beans and rice,
- bread and cereal,
- nuts and shells
- pizza boxes,
- napkins and paper towels,
- paper egg cartons,
- parchment paper,
- compostable paper and plastic cups that have the BPI or Cedar Grove logos,
- coffee grounds and filters,
- hair and nail clippings,
- cotton balls and swabs with paper stems,
- houseplants and flowers,
- tea bags,
- wooden chopsticks, popsicle sticks and toothpicks,
- garden waste,
- yard waste and leaves,
- untreated and unpainted wood.
The list of unacceptable items includes:
- glass,
- plastic,
- metal, clean paper and cardboard,
- plastic bags,
- animal and pet waste,
- litter and bedding,
- cleaning or baby wipes,
- diapers,
- dryer sheets,
- fast food wrappers,
- cups and containers,
- foam packaging,
- frozen food boxes,
- gum,
- microwave popcorn bags,
- sanitary products, and
- any products labeled "biodegradable."
Why is it so important to go "back to the basics?"
Creekside picked two weeks in June last year and measured the intake and contamination by hand every day. Contamination ranged daily from 3%, such as on Monday, to 15.5% on Friday. Extrapolating that Friday rate to the 18,480 pounds gathered on that day’s route overall shows 2,900 pounds is contamination for the landfill.
“The problem we have is, as the material gets processed, the plastic bags, glass, what have you, gets shredded into a billion little pieces,” Kosek said. “Well, there is really no hope in trying to save this.”
Material that can’t be processed ends up in the landfill.