Grocery shopping is a challenge with the rising costs of food. I’m always looking for ways to save money. One of the things you can do is make your own food. It is especially helpful if you have the time, can get the ingredients to use for a reasonable price and have the space for storage. --- Potatoes are available in the fall and are often on sale. You can make your own hash browns using this simple way to process the potatoes. This is especially useful if you have extra potatoes to prevent them from sprouting. You need to par boil the potatoes; be careful not to cook too long or they will be mushy and difficult to shred. These hash browns are great for breakfast. HOMEMADE HASH BROWNS Ingredients: 18 Yukon Gold potatoes or Russet baking potatoes Scrub potatoes clean. Prick a few times to allow steam to escape. Stovetop method: Cover potatoes with water in large stockpot. Cover with a lid and bring to a boil. Reduce heat slightly, remove lid and continue to boil for 7-10 minutes or until tip of knife goes in with slight resistance. Oven method: This works if you are making a larger batch. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place cleaned potatoes on a baking sheet in single layer. Bake for 30-45 minutes just until fork tender. Instructions: Once potatoes have been cooked, remove from pot or pan to stop the cooking process. When cooled just enough to handle, peel skin and cool completely. Chill potatoes in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight to make shredding easier. Make the hash browns by shredding the chilled potatoes with a box grater or food processor. Spread shredded potatoes on large baking sheet 3/4-inch thick. Cover with a piece of parchment paper and spread another layer of potatoes. Transfer to freezer until completely frozen. Break apart and store in a large freezer bag or container. You can shape hash-brown patties by pressing potatoes in a well-oiled, wide-mouth Mason Jar lid or cookie cutter and carefully transfer to pan in a single layer to freeze. --- You can use your waffle iron to make fast easy hash-brown potatoes for a fun weekend breakfast. The waffles are delicious with a crisp golden outside. WAFFLE IRON HASH BROWNS Ingredients: One 10-ounce russet baking potato, peeled and shredded 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped rosemary (or dried rosemary to taste) 1/4 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon butter, melted Instructions: Toppings: grated cheese, sour cream, bacon or ketchup as desired for serving. Preheat the waffle iron on medium. Squeeze the shredded potato with a towel until it’s as dry as you can manage. In a large bowl, combine the shredded potato with pepper, rosemary and salt. Brush the butter on both sides of the waffle iron. Pile shredded potato into the waffle iron-overstuff the waffle iron a bit and close the lid. After 2 minutes, press down on lid to compress the potato. Be careful as lid will be hot. Check potato after 10 minutes. They should just be starting to brown. Cook 1-2 minutes if needed. Carefully remove from waffle iron. Serve with grated cheese, sour cream, bacon or ketchup. --- You can make an easy soft pretzel using canned biscuits in 25 minutes. Put the biscuit pieces in a baking soda bath, which makes them taste like soft pretzels. The bites are best the day you make them. SUPER EASY SOFT PRETZEL BITES Ingredients: 1 can refrigerated biscuit dough (8 count) 1/4 cup baking soda 1 egg plus 1 tablespoon water for egg wash coarse salt Instructions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Separate biscuits and roll each into a small rope. Cut into 4 equal parts. Fill a large pot halfway with water and bring to a boil, Once boiling, carefully stir in baking soda. Working in batches drop dough balls into baking soda bath and boil 15 seconds on each side. Use a slotted spoon to transfer balls to baking sheet. In a small bowl, mix together egg with 1 tablespoon water. Brush egg wash over each dough ball and immediately sprinkle with salt. Bake 15 minutes, until golden. 8 servings. Note: Skip the coarse salt and make a variation by brushing with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar right after removing from oven. --- You can make nacho cheese sauce to dip your soft pretzels in. This simple, creamy recipe takes 5 minutes to make. You can also use the cheese sauce over nachos and steamed vegetables. I don’t use pre-shredded cheese as it has an anti-caking additive so it won’t melt smoothly, EASTY NACHO SAUCE Ingredients: 3 cups (12 ounces) shredded sharp cheddar cheese 1-1/2 teaspoon cornstarch 12 ounces (1-1/2 cup) evaporated milk 1/8 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper. Optional: 2 teaspoon hot sauce Instructions: Put the cheese and cornstarch in a large bowl and toss to coat. Cook the evaporated milk in a medium saucepan until it simmers. Remove from heat and stir in cheese — a handful at a time until all is incorporated and melted. Add salt, cayenne pepper and hot sauce if wanted.
