Mandy Baldry has been promoted to the position of vice president at Citizens Bank in Hutchinson.
Baldry joined Citizens Bank as a teller in 1999. She was promoted to consumer loan administrator assistant in 2001, consumer loan representative in 2006, personal banking officer in 2011, commercial loan officer/credit analyst in 2013, and assistant vice president in 2019. Baldry also serves as a member of the bank’s Marketing and Credit Committee.
Baldry is a member of the Think Local Committee, Tim Orth Memorial Foundation Committee and Hutchinson Area Dollars for Scholars Committee. She has also served on the Minnesota Pottery Festival Committee, Hutchinson Hockey Association Board, Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Committee and has volunteered for Junior Achievement.
Baldry is a graduate of Ridgewater College. She and her husband, Nate, live in Hutchinson with their three children: Jackson, Cora and Lucy.