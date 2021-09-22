The Barn Theatre, 320 Fourth St. S.W., Willmar, is conducting in-person shows again. Its 2021-22 season features familiar titles with music, drama, laughs and murder:
- "Elf: The Musical," Dec. 2, 4, 5, 9-12 and 16-20
- "On Golden Pond," Feb. 10-13 and 17-20
- "Clue: The Musical," March 31, April 1-3 and 7-10
- "Shrek: The Musical," June 9-12, 16-19 and 23-26
- Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," Aug. 11-14 and 16-19
- "The Odd Couple," Sept. 22-25 and Oct. 1-2
This weekend, the Barn Theatre is staging "Escanaba in da Moonlight," about opening day of deer season. Show dates are Sept. 23-26.
For more information about Barn Theatre shows and auditions, visit thebarntheatre.com or call 320-235-9500.