More than 50 competitors met on the grass Tuesday night for the Fourth annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Disc Golf Tournament at Ridgewater College. For the second year in a row, Jaime Barrall earned first place in the advanced division.
Players were split into four divisions and played two rounds each, facing off against each other for cash prizes. The division champs were:
Advanced:
- First place: Jaime Barrall, $75
- Second-place tie: Sam King, $40; Scott Marquardt, $40
- Fourth place: Caleb Marquardt, $25
- Fifth place: Robert Weege, $20
Intermediate:
- First place: Cody Ortloff, $45
- Second place: John Tiernan, $30
- Third place: Chris Howk, $20
- Fourth-place tie: Kirby Anderson, $10; Thomas Tieman, $10
Recreation:
- First place: Chet Jackola, $45
- Second-place tie: Bobby Rasmussen, $20; Cole Niemela, $20
- Fourth place: Angel Monoz Sr., $15
- Fifth place: Paul Krueger, $10
- Sixth place: Matthew Womble, $10
- Seventh place: Josh Baklund, $5
- Eighth place: Brett Rasmussen, $5
Women:
- First place: Madalynn Schmals, $10
- Second place: Lisa Rasmussen, $5
- Third place: Caroline Berg, $5
For more Water Carnival information, visit www.watercarnival.org.