The fourth annual Barrick Charity Golf Classic takes place Saturday, May 21, at Crow River Golf Club in Hutchinson.
It was founded in 2019 by brothers Justin, Jason and Jeremy Barrick to honor their father, Jim, who suffered from depression and died by suicide, and to raise funds for mental health awareness and research. The event is living up to its purpose. During its first three years, $26,000 has been raised with the money going to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, St. Cloud chapter.
“Since we started this event, the response we’ve received and the side-bar conversations on how mental health issues have affected people who participate or donate has been very personally rewarding,” said Justin Barrick. “It’s amazing how many people are affected by mental health issues and it’s not talked about. That’s part of our goal in all of this, to get these conversations out there and reduce the stigma.”
Although golf is front and center, nongolfers are welcome to attend the dinner and enjoy live music by Andy Austin.
While mental health awareness is a serious cause, from Day 1 the Barrick brothers wanted it to be a fun event for people to enjoy. So far, it’s working. Each year, the brothers have seen a steady increase in participation and fundraising. The first year, brought in $5,700 with 10 teams and maybe 10 additional people attending the dinner. The next year raised $9,300, and in 2021, there were 18 teams, an additional 25 people for the dinner portion, with proceeds of $11,000.
In this Leader Q&A, Justin Barrick talks about mental illness, the family’s experience with depression and why the National Association of Mental Illness is the recipient of this fundraising event.
Q: This is the fourth year of the Barrick Charity Golf Tournament. Why a golf tournament to raise money and awareness for mental health?
A: This is something I’ve wanted to do since my Dad passed in 1996, but the timing was never right. We were all fairly young when he passed and then my twin brother, Jason, moved to Tennessee, and my younger brother, Jeremy, spent a number of years in New York City and San Diego. When he moved back to Minnesota in early 2017 the conversations started about doing something starting in 2019. This way there were two of us here and Jeremy would be able to help and participate. Jason makes every effort to get back to play in the event and he has helped with some connections for sponsors. Mental health becomes more of a topic every year and we wanted to do something to help continue the conversation and help to end the stigma of mental health. There are a lot of charity golf events, but not many for mental health. Three out of the 4 years the event (in 2020 we had to move it to August due to COVID) has been in May for two reasons. The first being that May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the second our dad lost his battle on May 17, 1996. So it gives us a chance to honor him while doing something for the cause.
Q: You have indicated that the money raised will go to NAMI in St. Cloud. Why NAMI? There are many nonprofit organizations out there.
A: We have been long-time supporters of NAMI and when we started the conversation about doing our own event we felt a local chapter may benefit the most, as the funds go directly to them and the community. NAMI is wonderful organization as there are national, state and local levels. NAMI St. Cloud was the closest local affiliate. Not only do they do advocate work, but they’re helping to fund research on mental health afflictions. Through a high school friend, Jennifer (Rocheleau) Dorholt, I was introduced to Nick Johnston, the president of NAMI St. Cloud, and conversations began as to how we could be of help. NAMI St. Cloud does a lot with the VA Hospital in St. Cloud and we know that a number of veterans from Hutchinson use that VA Hospital. We weren’t sure how big this event would be in our first year or eventually get, so initially we just wanted to do something and see where it went. As we have grown each year, we have started the conversations of how we can spread out the funds and expand our sphere of influence. There is a group forming a NAMI McLeod County affiliate, but they haven’t received approval from NAMI national yet. So we’re keeping it with St. Cloud for now, as they’ve allowed us to use their 501©3 to help with the fundraising. Next year we may do the necessary work to become our own 501©3 or work through NAMI Minnesota so we can split funds between St. Cloud and the newly forming NAMI McLeod County or other local organizations. The event continues to grow each year, which is the encouraging part, so we’ll make a decision after we tally everything this year. We understand that most of our sponsorship and participation comes from this area and we are committed to giving back to specifically the McLeod County area.
Q: On the golf tournament website, you talk about your dad’s longtime depression. How as a child and young adult did you deal with your father’s depression? What advice do you have for others who may be facing the same situation of a loved one suffering from depression?
A: My dad was hospitalized the first time in the summer of 1993. It was a bit of a shock, as until then I didn’t have much experience with depression and anxiety. To be honest, I didn’t understand a lot of it, I just knew he wasn’t himself on a lot of days. As he battled, there were days things were good and then days they weren’t. Sometimes they’d have him on meds that seemed to work really well, and then after 6 months it was like they quit working and he was back in the hospital for another stay and another trial of medicine. The only advice I will give is be patient and do your best to be understanding. Much like cancer or any other sickness, mental health issues aren’t something people choose and it truly is a sickness that needs to be treated. That and if you don’t feel like yourself, that’s OK but you should talk to a professional as soon as possible.
Q: Did you feel a sense of guilt or that you could have done something to prevent your father’s suicide? If so, how have you coped with those feelings?
I do not. He was miserable, and he fought a long fight that included extended hospital stays in hospitals not in this area. He had stays in Willmar, Minneapolis, St. Cloud and Rochester. All the while my saint of a mother was raising 3 high school age boys and working full time. I miss him terribly and wish he could’ve received the answers he needed to get through it, but in the end he’s at peace and not fighting anymore.
Q: What do you wish you had known then that you know now?
I think conversations around mental health as well as the available treatments have come along way in the last 29 years and that gives me hope that progress is being made.