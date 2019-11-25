It's been said good things come in small packages. For Bart Nelsen of Hutchinson, it came in a poly bag.
Nelsen was home harvesting soybeans when he took a break after lunch and walked to get the mail. Among the letters was the November-December issue of Red Power magazine, a publication for International Harvester collectors and enthusiasts. When he opened the bag, he could hardly believe it. His 1468 I-H tractor was featured on the cover.
"It was a wonderful day," he said, recalling the experience. "I had no idea this was coming."
This is Nelsen's first cover shot. He had a picture make the back cover about a decade ago
"I put it on Facebook," he said. "Holy cow, people think it's a neat deal. I heard from my old tractor pulling friends."
The cover photo was taken in July 2018 during a three-hour family photo shoot with Lisa Crayford, owner of Country Gallery Studio in Kingston. It was Nelsen's 50th birthday.
"Lisa is an excellent photographer," he said. "It was hot and she worked hard that day."
This is Crayford's first Red Power cover.
"Dad and I have done the back cover twice, but never the front cover," she said. "It's very cool."
Like Nelsen, Crayford grew up around International Harvester equipment.
"My dad had me take pictures of his tractors in high school and college," she said. "We had only red. I'd take pictures of him with his tractor, the tractor and the dog, pictures with the red shed with the International Harvester sign. He was always happy with his tractors."
Crayford has also shot photos at two International Harvester national conventions.
"It started back in 1999 when Minnesota had a I-H collectors chapter," she said. "They hosted the I-H Nationals. This national tractor convention travels around the United States. In 1999 it was in Hastings. I photographed all the tractors for their show book. That year they asked to photograph the Illinois show in 2000. I photographed 1,000 tractors at that show. It was fun. Thank God I have those memories with my dad. I shot 1,000 in a week."
Looking back, Crayford said the Nelsen family shoot took place on a "beautiful day, just gorgeous."
"It was fun," she said. "We're switching all our land as set-aside, so there were tall grasses, black-eyed Susans, clouds in the sky ... it was really nice, perfect."
CHOOSING A COVER
Red Power magazine is headquartered in Ida Grove, Iowa. It started in May 1986 and is published six times a year. Circulation is 16,000. Dennis and Sallie Miesner took over as editor/owners in March 2000.
According to Sallie, the publication is distributed all over the world.
Nelsen's photograph appealed to the owners for a couple of reasons.
"He had a photographer take his picture," she said. "We look for a high-quality photo and the content, type of tractor and how it's placed. That was how we picked it. It's a nice photo and good subject matter."
Nelsen submitted the photo in 2018. With the every-other-month publishing schedule, only six cover shots are used each year.
"We hung onto it knowing we were going to use it but not which issue," she said.
MEET BART NELSEN
Nelsen grew up with I-H equipment. His grandparents on both sides farmed with it and his dad followed suit.
"It was never what make," he said, "but what model?"
Following the family tradition, Nelsen uses I-H equipment and he became a collector 20 or so years ago and has amassed a collection of 26 tractors.
The cover tractor was purchased by Nelsen's dad, Marvin, new in 1973 from Wacker Implement in Glencoe.
"When I decided to restore it, I contacted Byron Wacker, my old boss who lives at Nisswa," Nelsen said. "I worked at Wacker Implement for many years. He told me the deal he and my dad made."
Nelsen described the tractor as "pretty darn nice." Much of it is original including the mufflers and seat cushion. He repainted it and added new tires.
Since the tractor had never left the family, Nelsen also has the warranty card, registration card and the owner's manual.
Interestingly enough, the tractor farmers wanted back then was the 1466. Due to low demand, only 2,903 1468s were made.
"What no one wanted then, everyone wants today," Nelsen said. He estimated its value from $27,000 to $45,000.
Nelsen took up tractor collecting after he gave up tractor pulling. He followed in his dad's footsteps starting as a 15-year-old in 1972 at the McLeod County Fair. By the time he quit in 2005, he was running with the big boys competing in National Tractor Pullers Association events across the country.
Nelsen enjoyed hanging out in his shop, so when he gave up pulling, he found a new interest in restoring tractors.
The collector enjoys nosing around looking for that diamond in the rough. Among his finds in a South Dakota junkyard was a 756 Wheatland. Nelsen took one look at it and said, "You need a home." It's not surprising it found one in his shop.
"It's 100 percent restored," he said. "I always have a couple of things going. I'm always looking."
Another favorite is a 1951 Farmall H tractor that belonged to his grandfather on his mother's side. He restored it 15 years ago. He introduced his 4-year-old daughter, Annika, to the family collectible and she took to it like a bee to clover.
"It's her great-grandfather's tractor," Nelsen said. "Now it's Annika's tractor. She's starting to get a connection. She's pretty proud of having her own tractor."