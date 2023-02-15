If your idea of a good time combines fun with raising funds for a good cause, don’t miss the second annual cornhole tournament Sunday, Feb. 25, at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. in Hutchinson.

The event is a fundraiser hosted by the Philanthropic Education Organization, better known as the P.E.O. The nonprofit’s formal title is the International Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Its mission: To celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.

Tags