If your idea of a good time combines fun with raising funds for a good cause, don’t miss the second annual cornhole tournament Sunday, Feb. 25, at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. in Hutchinson.
The event is a fundraiser hosted by the Philanthropic Education Organization, better known as the P.E.O. The nonprofit’s formal title is the International Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Its mission: To celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
Rhonda Eckhart, P.E.O. corresponding secretary, like Kegley, president of the Hutchinson chapter. “It’s a genuine, kind, positive group of women. When there are struggles, we step up.”
Eckhart likes being part of the local community as well as part of something bigger — the international scope of the organization, which includes chapters throughout the United States and Canada. She also appreciates that it’s intergenerational, attracting women age 18 or older.
When the group was looking for a fundraiser, plenty of ideas were batted around, but it was Kristin Fooks who suggested a cornhole tournament. Although the game was unknown to many of them, they went with it and raised more than $1,700.
“It was a really fun fundraiser,” Kegley said. “Members can participate in a lot of ways. Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. was very welcoming. They have been great.”
Registration is from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb 25, followed by the tournament. Cash prizes for top teams. All ages and all ability levels are welcome.
Interested in playing but not familiar with this game? The American Cornhole Association described it as being “similar to horseshoes except you use wooden boxes called cornhole platforms and corn (or bean) bags instead of horseshoes and metal stakes.” Players take turn pitching their bags at the cornhole platform until someone reaches a score of 21 points. A bag in the hole scores 3 points, while one on the platform scores 1 point.
MORE ABOUT THE P.E.O. SISTERHOOD
If you haven’t ever heard of P.E.O., it’s not surprising. The women-only nonprofit has maintained a low public profile for most of its more than 150 years existence. It was founded by seven students Jan. 21, 1869, as a sorority at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Originally, P.E.O. was rooted in the philosophy and institutions of the Methodist Church, which during the 19th century actively promoted women’s rights and education in America.
The Hutchinson chapter was formed April 26, 1924, and will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. Currently the local chapter has 45 members, and is part of Minnesota’s 150-chapter network, with a total of 6,400 members.
To accommodate working women, the time of monthly meetings has changed. While the group has important goals, it’s not all work. Several socials are planned throughout the year, which gives members an opportunity to know each other better, strengthening the bonds of P.E.O. friendships.
Locally, the group sponsors a $750 Dollars for Scholars scholarship each year, generously provides for a family at Christmas through McLeod Alliance, as well as makes other local donations. It also supports the organization’s philanthropic projects, which includes the P.E.O. Education Loan Fund, P.E.O Program for Continuing Education, P.E.O. Star Scholarship, the Minnesota Home Fund, and Cottey College, a nationally ranked, full accredited independent, liberal arts and sciences college for women. It is debt free and welcomes women from around the world. As of April 2022, the sisterhood has helped more than 119,000 women pursue educational goals by providing more than $398 million in educational assistance.
It also supports a new initiative — the Rising Hope Fund, which was established in 2022 and provides financial assistance to Minnesota resident women pursuing their high school equivalency assessments in Minnesota and to build relationships with licensed adult education offices.
“Our goal is not to keep our money but to give it away,” Eckhart said.
COMING OUT OF THE SHADOWS
It wasn’t until 2005 — 136 years after its founding — that the sisterhood stepped out of the shadows by unveiling a new logo and a new campaign to raise its public profile titled — “It’s OK to Talk About P.E.O.” In 2008, it announced the initials P.E.O. publicly stands for Philanthropic Educational Organization.
So how do you become a member? By invitation only. Kegley was invited by a friend, and Eckhart was invited by a cousin.
“It’s friends you have never met before,” Kegley said of the organization.