During these uncertain times, any act of kindness can help. And according to a team of five working on the Bee A Blessing card drive at Stamp-n-Storage in Hutchinson, that kindness means a lot to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Michelle Donahe, marketing manager at Stamp-n-Storage, said the drive asks papercrafters to send cards to their shop, and the cards are then sent on to hospitals, nursing homes, emergency responders and other locations around the country.
The idea for Bee a Blessing first came to Donahe before the pandemic, while working at her church, where her pastor had a message: “Blessed to be a blessing.”
“Afterwards, we started kind of a secret group … where we encouraged people by sending them a card.” Donahe said. “But we didn't sign our names, we just put ‘Be a blessing' at the bottom of them, and that's where the 'bee' logo came into play. So that's where it started.”
Working at Stamp-n-Storage and thinking of ways to help during the public health crisis, Donahe thought the concept seemed like a good idea and gives the store’s customers an outlet to bless others.
“We're in the craft industry, so our customers are people who are papercrafters,” she said. “People that papercraft, they do it because they want to spread joy. I mean that's why they papercraft. They love sending thank you cards and encouragement cards. They're putting their hearts whole into these cards. Some of these cards probably take two to three hours to make.”
After receiving a pile of cards, the Stamp-n-Storage team separates them and spreads them out to be sent to multiple places around the U.S. So far, she estimated Bee a Blessing has sent more than 6,000 encouragement cards to 78 hospitals across the country. That doesn't include blank cards, which are also sent out in the hope recipients will fill them out and pay it forward.
“So we're sorting out the cards … and then we're researching the hospitals, figuring out where we're going to send them to, and then our shipping team is putting those cards and mailing them out to all the different locations,” Donahe said.
While the cards are sent to many places, they are specifically being sent to areas hit the hardest by coronavirus, such as hospitals in New York and New Jersey.
“We actually got an email back … from the medical director of a hospital in New Jersey … chief medical officer of the hospital in New Jersey saying thank you so much, this touched their team so much, and he actually asked if we could send more cards,” Donahe said.
A few other states where cards were sent include Pennsylvania, California, North Carolina, Washington and, of course, here in Minnesota.
This is the first card drive Donahe has done, but she said Bee A Blessing is already receiving requests for more cards. And she doesn't plan to stop when the pandemic finally begins to wane.
“We'll start continuing to send to hospitals throughout the U.S. that maybe aren't hit as hard but are still obviously going through this,” she said.
People who want to donate cards to the drive or who would like to suggest a location where cards can be sent can learn more online at stampnstorage.com/blog/bee-a-blessing-card-drive/. You can also join the Bee a Blessing Card Drive Facebook group.
Donahe believes the success of the Bee A Blessing card drive is due to its team effort and collaboration, from the card makers to the logistics at Stamp-n-Storage, the papercrafters and the shippers.
“That's kind of why everyone's gotten excited about it,” she said, “because they're able to send a message to hospitals all over versus just one location.”