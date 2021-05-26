While Beer & Hymns has been a staple in Hutchinson for the past several years, it was streamed live for much of the time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is the band is back.
Save the dates for 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, and Tuesday, July 13, at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Ice cream treats will be served.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. Information will be posted at noon on the date of the event on the River of Hope Facebook page.
For more information about summer music, see the story on B1. For more information about Beer & Hymns, call the River of Hope office at 320-587-4414.