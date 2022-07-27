If you love to sing, don’t miss Beer and Hymns. It returns tonight — 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 — at a new location — Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15, Hutchinson. Admission is free and everyone is welcome!
