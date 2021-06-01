Hutchinson City Council Member Brandon Begnaud confirmed Tuesday morning he intends to move out of town and will resign from the council.
"That's no secret at this point," he said. "I'll acknowledge that publicly at the council meeting on June 8."
He declined to speak on the details until the meeting, at which time he will have a formal statement prepared.
"I would encourage people to tune in," Begnaud said. "Or show up."
Begnaud was elected to a four-year term on the council in November 2020, and he officially took office in early January. In the event a City Council member resigns, a special election is held to fill the remainder of the term. Should that happen soon, it's likely the earliest window available for such an election would be November, said City Administrator Matt Jaunich.
Before a special election, the seat would be filled on an interim basis by a council member appointed by the City Council. Council members will be able to decide the process and criteria with which they seek interim candidates, and then vote on the appointment.
As for when a new council member will be chosen, and who it might be, Mayor Gary Forcier said the council cannot proceed until the matter becomes official.
"We can't do any action until (Begnaud) resigns," Forcier said. "Right now we're in a holding position."