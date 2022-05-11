Want to help the people in Ukraine, but don’t know how? Step up at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, for the Ukraine Benefit Concert at Library Square.
“Bring your own stuff,” said the Adam Krumrie, pastor of Worship and Care at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson. “We’re focusing our efforts on raising funds to help the people in Ukraine.”
This ecumenical event will feature area worship leaders in song, and prayer for Ukrainian refugees with special guest speaker Dane Fowlkes, Ph.D., senior regional director at Samaritan’s Purse and co-founder of The Unfinished Task Network. All donations will go directly to Samaritan’s Purse, which is operating multiple medical facilities in various parts of Ukraine and providing food and non-food relief items through church partners in both Ukraine and Moldova. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4h8nny2j.
According to Krumrie, the idea for the benefit concert can be credited to CrossPoint’s Young at Heart group for people age 55 or older. The leadership group meets monthly to plan activities such as fellowship get-togethers, educational programs and outreach. During the meeting, someone mentioned doing something for Ukraine.
“It is heavy on our hearts,” Krumrie said. “They wanted to do something bigger than ourselves. They didn’t just want CrossPoint, they wanted to go beyond ourselves and get the whole community involved.”
Krumrie described the idea as “sounds awesome.”
“The group is super, super excited,” Krumrie went on to say. “Poster are going together. They are spreading the word. We’re contacting different worship leaders. We’ll have a special guest Dane Fowlkes is flying in from Texas to speak as this event. I’m super blown away by this. That will be amazing. It will be a sweet time of worship with this ecumenical group.”
In case the name Samaritan’s Purse doesn’t ring a bell. Locally folks work with the organization every November for Operation Christmas Child. Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson has become a drop-off point for this volunteer effort, which collects shoeboxes filled with age-appropriate items for children. Local churches pack them and they are sent around the world.
Since 1970, the nondenominational evangelical Christian organization has helped meet the needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ. For more information, visit www.samaritanspurse.org.