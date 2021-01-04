Every year begins with excitement for what the future holds, but after the previous year, the anticipation for 2021 was especially high.
Nothing embodies that hope and potential of new beginnings quite like a baby. And at 9:47 p.m. Jan. 1, Berkley Duenow was born — Hutchinson’s first baby of the year.
“Hopefully 2021 is a better year,” said Berkley’s mother, Mikayla McIlrath. “It’s a good way to start it out — a new year and a new baby.”
“2020 had some bad juju,” agreed Berkley’s father, Tyler Duenow.
As one might expect, being pregnant and giving birth during the COVID era came with its own challenges on top of the usual challenges of pregnancy. Although Tyler was allowed at most of Mikayla’s checkups during the pregnancy, when COVID cases spiked in November, tightened hospital visitor restrictions meant she had to go to the checkups alone for the final weeks. Fortunately he was allowed in the hospital for his daughter’s delivery.
“You obviously want to be as supportive as you can,” Tyler said. “So when I couldn’t go to the appointments, I was a little disappointed, but at the same time her pregnancy went very easy and there weren’t any concerns, so that was comforting.”
When it came to naming their daughter, Mikayla said there isn’t any special meaning behind Berkley’s name, although her father may have had his own reasons for liking it.
“I just found it somewhere and I told Tyler the name, and he said that he liked it, and apparently it’s a fishing brand,” Mikayla said. “He’s really into fishing.”
Berkley is a first child, and Mom and Dad admit they’re already getting used to major changes in their lives. And like most new parents, they described their feelings of love for their daughter as a “breath of fresh air.”
“It was love at first sight for both of us,” Tyler said. “It’s life-changing as soon as she came out. It’s something you can’t even compare any feelings to until it happens to you.”
Both parents thanked local businesses for the gifts Berkley received for being Hutchinson’s first baby of the new year, and Mikayla praised the care she received at Hutchinson Health. The family left the hospital Sunday and was doing well at home.
Although the new parents were eager for Berkley to meet friends and family, such as her grandparents Michelle and Che McIlrath, and Vicky and Russell Duenow, they said they be would taking it easy for the time being.
“We’re going to try to limit some contact, not just have a free-for-all with everybody coming over to hold her,” Tyler said. “Obviously you want to show off your daughter, but right now it’s weird times.”