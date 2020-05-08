PrimeWest Health, a health plan owned by 24 rural Minnesota counties including McLeod County, is warning area residents of new scams related to COVID-19.
Scammers are targeting people in many ways, including telemarketing calls, social media, and even door-to-door visits. One common scam is the offer of a test kit in exchange for personal information such as health insurance information. The scammer then uses these details to bill false medical claims. Other common scams offer miracle cures or treatments.
PrimeWest Health is sharing the following tips to help you avoid becoming the victim of a scam:
- Do not share personal, medical or financial information over the phone or through email.
- Beware of any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies. If scammers get your personal information, they may use it in other fraud schemes.
- Ignore social media offers or advertisements for COVID-19 testing or treatment.
- Have a doctor or other health care provider assess your condition and approve any requests for COVID-19 testing.
It can sometimes be tough to know what is true and what isn’t. Call your health care provider or local public health office immediately if you have questions about offers or services relating to COVID-19.