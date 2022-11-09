The McLeod County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee hopes to revitalize itself with some new blood.
During a McLeod County Board meeting this past week, new BTYR steering committee chairman James Entinger said that at a Nov. 16 stakeholders meeting, a change from monthly to quarterly meetings will be discussed in response to dwindling participation. The secretary position on the committee is open.
“When I was appointed in April, the former chairman had to step down for medical reasons,” Entinger explained.
Shortly after, the committee took on its annual task of distributing flag pins — donated by the Hutchinson DAV — to graduating seniors who have committed to military service. This year, 15 seniors from Hutchinson, Glencoe and Lester Prairie received the pins.
“One of our main workers also had to step down for medical reasons. So, it was basically me and Cassandra (Carrigan),” Entinger said.
In the future, BTYR hopes to have a small presentation, and present the flags in person to each graduating senior who has made a military commitment.
Overall, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s goal is to provide support and resources to returning veterans who extend beyond that first “welcome back.” It compiles veteran resources, and information for groups, individuals and organizations that want to support veterans. Among its offerings, BTYR maintains an extensive benefits list that includes business names and contact information. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/mcleodbtyr.
During the McLeod County Fair, the local BTYR hosted its eighth annual Welcome Home event. Donations were made by 53 military organizations and private businesses, as well as by 37 county employees. Eighteen gift bags were distributed to returning veterans.
“This is the most veterans we have had returning at one time in anybody’s memory,” Entinger said. “We usually have between six, seven and eight.”
He said that without the help of Cassandra Carrigan, “I probably would have sunk. But we kept everything going.”
Though the McLeod County BTYR is seeking more helping hands, veteran services across the county are, overall, something to be proud of, Entinger said. As an American Legion officer, he travels across the state for meetings, and has had a look at services in other counties.
“Counties are hurting to try and help veterans,” he said. “We have two excellent (Veteran Service Officers).”
They are Carrigan and Jim Lauer.
“We have van programs, we have assistance funds ... there is that special fundraiser in Hutch every year, Hometown Heroes,” Entinger said. “McLeod County can be damn proud of what they do for veterans, and I sincerely believe that.”
McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy said she frequently sees Entinger busy at community events.
“You do a great job,” she told him. “We’re grateful for Cassandra, too, we’re lucky to have her.”