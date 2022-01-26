Despite the challenges of meeting and organizing after two years of COVID-19, McLeod County’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon has stepped up its efforts to provide resources to veterans returning home.
A report on the group’s efforts was given to the County Board this past week by McLeod County BTYR Chair Dave Heidebrink and Brianna Lauer from McLeod County Veteran Services.
Beyond The Yellow Ribbon’s goal is to provide support and resources to returning veterans that extend beyond that first “welcome back.” It compiles veteran resources, and information for groups, individuals and organizations that want to support veterans. Among its offerings, BTYR maintains an extensive benefits list that includes business names and contact information. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/mcleodbtyr.
Following the sixth annual Welcome Home recognition event in 2020, eight gift bags were given to veterans who returned from active duty between Aug. 1, 2018, and July 31, 2019. The bags were hand-delivered due to the cancelation of the McLeod County Fair. The following year at the seventh annual Welcome Home event, eight gift bags were delivered to veterans who returned between Aug. 1, 2019, and July 31, 2020. One was given at the fair and the rest were delivered.
“With COVID, even in 2021, we actually surpassed what has been done in the years before,” Lauer said. “That is something we are striving again to do for Welcome Home, is to continue to surpass what we had done in the past. We had a lot of sponsors added this year, which was amazing, and the amount was amazing.”
“More and more sponsors,” added Heidebrink.
“I beg (people) to pay attention to this. I’ve been active in it for a number of years, and COVID didn’t help us at all, especially the challenges with veterans coming home that don’t want recognition or want to just be left alone.” said Doug Krueger, McLeod County Board chair. “I’m commander at the Legion here in Glencoe, and we got a lot of phone calls with appreciation for those bags. You can tell … they are being used.”
He said ongoing veteran services are dear to his heart because of the staggering rates of veteran suicides.
“(We should do) anything we can do,” Krueger said. “I thank Dave and the leadership behind Yellow Ribbon.”