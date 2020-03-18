Are you itching to reel in the "big one" or counting the days until you can slip into your hunting orange to stalk a whitetail deer?
The good news is you don't have to wait for the fishing opener or deer hunting season to talk shop. Outdoor enthusiasts, anglers and hunters are welcome at the Big and Little Hunting and Fishing Expo and Auction on Saturday at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
The Big Little Hunting and Fishing Expo and Auction once again packed the Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds Saturday.
Among a collection of displays for children and adults was a 36-foot rifle, touted as the world’s largest firing rifle. It was created by Arnie Lillo.
The Catastrophic Cooking Competition made a return this year with participants from the law enforcement sector. Attendees tried their hand at casting competitions, children tried fishing in a pool and guests lined up for the popular beef brisket.
Outdoor-related Quilt Competition
Enter your outdoor-related quilt in our all-new Quilt Competition at the Big Little Hunting
& Fishing Expo on March 21! There will be People’s Choice awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. There is no charge to enter the contest and winners’ prizes include: a gift certificate donated by Quilt Haven on Main, a ribbon, and a bundle of fat quarters. For entry details go to https://www.christiandeerhunters.org/quiltcomp.html
The Big Little Hunting
and Fishing Expo scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 (9:00 am - 5:30 pm) at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, MN. Unique vendors, live animals, a facial hair contest, trail camera contest (new), casting competitions, a catastrophic cooking competition, largest whitetail ever shot by a woman with a bow, live trout pond, free fly-tying and casting instruction, great food, official antler scoring, hunting
and fishing seminars, auction items, and lots of games for kids. Entrance by monetary donation. To learn more visit www.ChristianDeerHunters.org
Beard, Partial Beard, and Mustache Competition
Enter your facial hair in one of three categories (beard, partial beard, or mustache) at the Big Little Hunting
& Fishing Expo on March 21! Trophies and ribbons along with prizes will be awarded to those who place in the top three places. Cost to enter the competition is a $10 donation and it begins at 1:15 pm in the Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, MN 55350. For rules go here http://christiandeerhunters.org/beardcomp.html
The Big Little Hunting
