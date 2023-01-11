Holding hands

Lona Oltmann knows hospice from both sides — as a registered nurse at Allina Health Home Care Hutchinson/Glencoe and as the sister of a hospice patient. Here Oltmann is pictured supporting her sister, Barbara Halloran.

 Submitted photo

You have to give the Blizzard Blast fundraising committee a lot of credit. The group has learned to pivot in response to conditions. Through the years, it’s been a big event at the Glencoe City Center. It’s been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it moved to Plato’s King Pin Pub in 2022.

For this year’s Blizzard Blast, worry about the weather. “For our 17th annual fundraising event we are asking for a monetary donation to Allina Hospice, which will continue to support our patients in Glencoe/Hutchinson and the surrounding areas for massage and music therapy,” said Lona Oltmann, longtime Blizzard Blast committee member. “These services are not reimbursed by Medicare or private insurances. Massage therapy can help to manage patients’ pain, reduce stress and improve circulation. Music therapy provides physical, emotional and social comfort.”

