You have to give the Blizzard Blast fundraising committee a lot of credit. The group has learned to pivot in response to conditions. Through the years, it’s been a big event at the Glencoe City Center. It’s been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it moved to Plato’s King Pin Pub in 2022.
For this year’s Blizzard Blast, worry about the weather. “For our 17th annual fundraising event we are asking for a monetary donation to Allina Hospice, which will continue to support our patients in Glencoe/Hutchinson and the surrounding areas for massage and music therapy,” said Lona Oltmann, longtime Blizzard Blast committee member. “These services are not reimbursed by Medicare or private insurances. Massage therapy can help to manage patients’ pain, reduce stress and improve circulation. Music therapy provides physical, emotional and social comfort.”
While it’s always good to have an event to look forward to — especially during the long and dreary month of January — Blizzard Blast is more than a good time. It’s a longtime fundraiser — started in 2007 — with the money staying local to help pay for the cost of massage and musical therapy for hospice patients. Both services are led by certified therapists and therapy sessions are individualized to provide comfort for each patient. Allina’s massage therapist is Sandi Smith and the music therapist is Jessica DeVillers.
In 2022, Allina Health Home Care Services continued to care for hospice patients who had COVID-19, however, there were fewer of the hospice patients diagnosed with this disease than in 2020 and 2021.
“We are very grateful that over the past year, facilities were able to loosen their restrictions on visitors in their buildings, and this allowed our full hospice care team to visit patients and their families in the facilities and provide their requested services as hospice has traditionally done,” said Monica Stanton, home care and hospice clinical manager for Allina Health Home Care Services — Glencoe/Hutchinson.
While some think of hospice as a building or a special place, it’s not about bricks and mortar, but an end-of-life care philosophy. The object is to treat the whole person, not just the disease. The emphasis is on comfort care and quality of life. Hospice services are available wherever a patient chooses to live — at home, in an assisted-living facility, or in a nursing home.
“We provide home care and hospice services in all of McLeod County, and parts of Meeker, Sibley, Renville, Wright and Carver counties,” Oltmann said in an earlier Leader interview. “Hospice services include nurse, home health aide, social worker, volunteer, musical intervention, chaplain and massage therapy visits as requested by clients and their families. Most hospice clients prefer to remain in their homes or the home of a loved one until they die. However, sometimes that is just not possible, usually due to ‘caregiver’s strain’ or the client needing more care then the family and/or friends are able to provide in the home.”
Local hospice services have been available since 1999. Originally, services were provided by ConnectCare, a joint venture between Glencoe Regional Health Services and Hutchinson Health. ConnectCare became Allina Health Home Care Services on Jan. 1, 2013.
INTERESTED IN VOLUNTEERING?
According to Pam Ainslie, hospice volunteer coordinator at Allina Health Home Care Services in Glencoe and Hutchinson, they are always looking for new volunteers to do clerical work, visit local patients or to help at Allina Health Hospice Thrift Store, which is located in Glencoe.
“Whether heading south for the winter or vacationing during the summer, volunteer visits are flexible and can easily fit into personal schedules,” she said. “Hospice volunteer training is flexible and can be done in person or online, in addition to a two-hour wrap-up session. Ongoing opportunities to enhance volunteer’s knowledge and skills are also available through the year.”
When it comes to volunteering, Allina Hospice has a roster of 46. The longest serving volunteer has been active for 29 years.
Interested in learning more, prospective volunteers should call Ainslie at 320-484-9211.