The Hutchinson School Board will seek a new member to fill one of its six seats following the departure of Board Chair Josh Gehlen.
His resignation was accepted at a quarterly work meeting Monday night.
“The district owes you a debt of gratitude. Thank you,” said Board Member Chris Wilke, who noted Gehlen’s willingness to engage with School Board candidates and answer questions.
Gehlen is moving to Delano and closing on his home Friday. Once he no longer lives in the district, he would no longer be able to serve on the School Board. Gehlen said the move allows him to take a new position in his career, and cuts down on his wife’s commute time.
“Thank you for your service,” Board Vice Chair Keith Kamrath said to Gehlen, “especially during this time on the high school project.”
Gehlen, who was first elected in 2010, said the $45 million high school renovation, which voters approved in a bond referendum, was the biggest undertaking of his time on the School Board.
“Without a doubt,” he said. “It was a huge success, and a great opportunity for me to be involved and see a process most people don’t get to see from the inside.”
He was vice chair at the time, and has served as chair for the past four years. He was treasurer from 2012-2014.
The School Board will discuss the process to fill Gehlen’s seat at its next public meeting Monday, Sept. 9. In the past, when a seat needed to be filled due to a departure, the School Board reviewed results of the previous election and sought to appoint a candidate who received voter support. But in the most recent election there were three seats and three candidates on the ballot, and each candidate now serves on the board.
“Now we are in a situation where we need to appoint somebody,” said superintendent Daron VanderHeiden. “That appointment would be effective until (after) the November 2020 election.”
The November 2020 Hutchinson School Board portion of the ballot will now contain three positions regularly up for election at that time, and one special election.
It will be up to the School Board to determine a criteria for selecting its newest member, but interested district residents can put their name forward with a form available at the office. Board members discussed whether the process should involve a public interview of interested parties, though no decision was made. Board members mostly seemed in favor of undertaking the process as a board, instead of delegating the task to a committee.
The September meeting will be run by Kamrath, as he is vice chair, at least until the School Board elects a new chair to lead the rest of the meeting. The process is similar to January reorganization meetings where the previous year’s chair leads until a new chair is elected.