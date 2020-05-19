Summer is around the corner, and for Minnesotans that could mean trips to the lake. After all, Minnesota is called the land of 10,000.
So, how can boat owners prepare themselves for the summer fun?
Jeremy Crosby, owner of B&B Sports in Hutchinson, has a few steps boat owners can follow.
First, Crosby suggests customers check all the fluids and the engine itself.
These include checking the engine oil, the outdrive gear oil in the lower unit (where the propeller is) and charging the battery.
“Make sure that your battery is 100 percent full, make sure that your cables on the battery are tight, and then you're going to want to check your air pressure in the tires of your trailer,” Crosby said. “You're going to want to make sure that the trailer bearings are greased, and that you check all of the lights on your trailer just so you're safe to pull it down the road.”
He said some owners go further, flipping through switches to insure the radio works, the bilge pump works, the Livewell pump turns on and that navigation lights are working.
Any boat that sits, according to Crosby, is subject to something happening to it, and it's his job to help.
“We just want to make sure that all of those items work,” Crosby said. “Then from there take it to the landing, and before you unload your boat you should really fire it up and make sure everything sounds OK. Then unload your boat into the water and use it.”
Maintaining a boat over the summer requires different steps.
One problem Crosby comes across fairly often is trailer lights not working.
Another Crosby said is fluid levels.
“Engine oil filter, some engines have an on-engine oil reservoir, so that would be for a two-stroke engine,” Crosby suggested. “You need to just make sure that your oil level is full … so that you don't damage the engine.”
Fluid checking isn't always necessary after every boat excursion, and Crosby recommends checking lights every so often to make sure they're working on the boat trailer.
He said there weren't any special steps to take for different types of boats, only different steps for engine types. The engine types include inboard-, inboard-outboard- and outboard-motors.
Another thing to do is checking water levels in your boat and remove as much as possible.
“You should always check to make sure that your boat is not taking up water of any kind,” Crosby said. “So when you're pulling your boat out of the water, or you're having your boat on a lift … if you live on a lake, you should pull your drain plug every so often just to make sure that … you don't have a large amount of water inside the boat.”
For storing your boat in the fall, Crosby suggests putting fresh gas in and getting your boat winterized. This means having the engine oil, filter and the gear oil (among other items) changed before putting the boat away.
“The biggest reasoning for that is your boat is running water, so you have a moisture issue in any boat, so you want to make sure that you change those fluids so that there's no moisture in that when it's stored over the winter that can freeze and damage anything in the engine,” Crosby said.