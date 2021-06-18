It was a perfect night for the kick off the 78th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival weekend. A large crowd turned out and lined the banks of the Crow River to cheer on the many festively decorated boats and pontoons.
Hutchinson Youth Theatre Association took first-place honors in the boat parade with its creative pontoon float featuring its many musicals ranging from "Mary Poppins" to "Singing in the Rain."
Hutchinson High School football players were a big hit as they threw small footballs to the crowd. A few brave souls ventured into the water for the prizes.
Following the parade, the crowd moved to the RiverSong Stage where they enjoyed a concert by troubadour Andy Austin.
The night ended with a grand slam presentation of fireworks. It was definitely a night to remember and a great restart to the Water Carnival after missing most of last year.
Next up for Friday, June 18: Teddy Bear Band noon at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Queen Pageant 7 p.m. at Hutchinson High School auditorium is where the candidates answer question and showcase their talents. Also featured is the announcement of the new Mr. Hutchinson and Hutchinson Woman of the Year. For more information, visit watercarnival.org.
To view the photo gallery, visit tinyurl.com/47pr7dns.