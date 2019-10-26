A public hearing to discuss the issuance of up to $10 million in bonds was delayed Tuesday by the McLeod County Board.
The hearing had been scheduled Oct. 24, but after it began, Colleen Robeck with the auditor-treasurer's office asked board members to continue it Nov. 5. She said the move would keep the hearing "in compliance with Minnesota statute." The law dictates such meetings be advertised 14 days prior to their date.
The County Board voted to continue the meeting Nov. 5.
In September, board members approved in a 4-1 vote a resolution to move forward with the bond plan and seek counsel. The $10 million in bonds have not yet been issued.
The plan is an $8 million bump from a previous $2 million bond proposal that had been pitched as a means to help fund the remodel of the McLeod County Government Center in the former Jungclaus building in Glencoe.
With the $10 million bond, the plan would be to use $4 million for the renovation project to better safeguard county reserves, and $6 million for county road construction projects. The $6 million portion would be paid back with a recently approved 0.5 percent county sales tax.
The Government Center project's total cost is estimated at $12 million when accounting for renovations and the purchase of the building and nearby properties.