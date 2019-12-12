Following a Truth-in-Taxation hearing Monday evening, the Hutchinson School Board approved a 2020 levy increase of 28.93 percent.
The $2.05 million increase is largely comprised of a $1.6 million increase based on a bond referendum approved by voters last month. The referendum gave the school permission to seek bonds for a $28.8 million project to improve Park Elementary and West Elementary. When removing the bond portion, the levy increase is 4.5 percent. The total levy is $9.12 million.
In a presentation, Hutchinson Public Schools Director of Business and Finance Rebecca Boll listed other factors that contributed to the levy increase. A reduction in $81,726 from the general fund was due to a decline in enrollment. Enrollment is currently at 54 fewer students than this time last year, which is better than projected. A $332,957 addition to the levy is for long-term facility maintenance for indoor air quality and deferred maintenance projects to improve elementary facilities. The district is borrowing against its future long-term facilities maintenance funds from the state. Another $300,205 addition is to be set aside for the debt service fund to meet statutory requirements.
Boll provided examples of how school district taxes have changed from 2017 to 2020, assuming a cumulative property value increase of 8 percent. Figures reflecting the 2020 levy increase are preliminary. A few examples provided show:
- On a home valued at $138,669 in 2017, taxes payable were $549. If the value increased to $140,056 in 2018, taxes payable were $586. If the value increased to $147,059 in 2019, taxes were $596. If the value increases to $150,000 for 2020, taxes payable without accounting for the bond referendum will be $604. The bond referendum will add $117.
- On a commercial property valued at $462,231 in 2017, taxes payable were $3,040. If the value increased to $466,853 in 2018, taxes payable were $3,160. If the value increased to $490,196 in 2019, taxes were $3,165. If the value increases to $500,000 for 2020, taxes payable without accounting for the bond referendum will be $3,278. The bond referendum will add $859.
- On agricultural homestead land valued at $5,547 in 2017, taxes payable were $7.14 per acre. If the value increased to $5,602 in 2018, taxes payable were $5.33 per acre. If the value increased to $5,882 in 2019, taxes were $5.34 per acre. If the value increases to $6,000 for 2020, taxes payable without accounting for the bond referendum will be $5.05 per acre. The ballot question will add $1.40 per acre. Agriculture property benefited from the School Building Bond Agriculture Credit starting in 2018.
- On non-homestead agricultural land valued at $5,547 in 2017, taxes payable were $14.27 per acre. If the value increased to $5,602 in 2018, taxes payable were $10.66 per acre. If the value increased to $5,882 in 2019, taxes were $10.67 per acre. If the value increases to $6,000 for 2020, taxes payable without accounting for the bond referendum will be $10.10 per acre. The ballot question will add $2.78 per acre. Agriculture property benefited from the School Building Bond Agriculture Credit starting in 2018.
The school's 2019-20 general fund expenses are $34.5 million, with the largest portion (75.64 percent) for salaries and benefits. The second largest portion (12.45 percent) is for purchased services, which includes a large share for transportation. And while local property taxes cover a large portion (11.68 percent) of the school's $33.25 million in revenues, the state (83.43 percent) is the largest source.
In 2003, per-pupil aid from the state stopped keeping up with inflation. Though payments have increased in the past few years, the per-pupil formula is still behind inflation. One slide shared Monday night showed the $6,312 given per student in 2019 is $607 behind where it would have been if the formula increased only by the rate of inflation each year since 2003. In 2021, $6,567 is projected to be given per student. If the formula kept up with projected inflation, it would be at $7,206.