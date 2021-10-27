Ghost
Ryan Gagnon on unsplash.com

The Anoka County Historical Society presents "A Virtual Ghost Tour," through Sunday, Oct. 31. Experience the mystery of Anoka, Minnesota, the Halloween capital of the world! This event is sponsored by the Hutchinson and Winsted public libraries. To register for this free digital storytelling event, email katy.hiltner@pioneerland.lib.mn.us. This history program is recommended for age 10 or older. Participants who register for this program will receive a video link to review it online through Oct. 31. For more information, call Hiltner at 320-587-2368.

