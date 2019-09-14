For the past 16 years, one familiar face has fostered a connection between Hutchinson’s youngest learners and mankind’s tried and true source of knowledge: books.
Though she started at Hutchinson Public Library 24 years ago, Sherry Lund has had the role of children’s librarian for the past 16 years.
“Sherry has an absolute passion for the work she does with the children,” said head librarian Katy Hiltner. “She has a true love of working with kids. She loves books, she loves helping people.”
On Lund’s last day Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Friends of the Library are sponsoring an open house 2-4 p.m. to honor her.
“She had an impact on a lot of people,” Hiltner said.
A reporter sat down with Lund Wednesday afternoon for this Q&A.
Q: What are some of your favorite children’s books?
A: “The Little Engine That Could” is a good one. I have favorite authors, I usually don’t have favorite books. I like Jan Brett. Sometimes I like them because I like the illustrations. (Anna) Dewdney is good. Mo Willems is always popular. But which ones are my favorites? Patricia Polacco is really good.
Q: What is the essence of a good children’s book? What really makes one work?
A: Kid appeal — a wonderful story line, awesome illustrations, fun. Just fun.
Q: What did you look forward to at work for so many years?
A: Working with books and kids is the best job ever. I love working with people, but especially kids. Just getting up and knowing you get to help that person find the perfect book, or that they are excited, that’s always fun.
Q: Do you think you will be found in the library during retirement?
A: I read. This is the best place to come for reading. I don’t see that changing.
Q: The library has many programs. Which were you particularly proud of?
A: Story hours are still going on, those are really fun to do. The things I started here are what I am probably the most proud of. I did 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. I’m really proud that we have that going. And Lego Club is another that I started that I’m really glad we have going. Collaborations have been fun — working with 4-H during the summer. We have done that for quite a few years and 4-H Fun at the Library. Those are the things I am really, really proud of, and different things over the years, having different people, different authors and people from the community come in and do programming.
Q: When you started 24 years ago, was the building much different?
A: No, but you have to remember, when I started there was a card catalog. When we checked out books it was with the card in the back of the book. Now everything is computerized. We didn’t have a computer when I first started. Now we have computers, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi printing, we just got a scanner. All of that has changed.
Q: Has there been any change in what kind of books children are interested in?
A: A lot more graphic novels. They are printed more mainstream. They are no longer comic books. They are graphic novels. So good to see.
Q: Does it seem like kids are more or less interested in reading today than they used to be?
A: No, not really. There are more sources for reading than there used to be. … There are more ebooks. They can get books on their tablets, on their computers, on their phones. There are a lot more options that way. You can get ebooks through the library.
Q: Do you like e-books?
A: Sure, but I would prefer a print book. It’s just more fun. But I do read e-books. I do audiobooks. But I just prefer print.
Q: Have e-books impacted library use?
A: Everyone keeps saying e-books are going to, but I haven’t seen that. When the e-readers first came out it may have a little bit, but it evened out, especially because the library has e-books. I really don’t see it as less.
Q: What’s the best thing to tell someone to get them interested in reading?
A: There is a saying: “There is nobody that doesn’t like to read. There are just people that haven’t found the right book yet.” People can debate that, but I think that’s pretty true.