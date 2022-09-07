JEFETH MUNGUIA

Jefeth Munguia leaves a Big Lake defender in his wake as his heads up the pitch during the Tigers 2-2 tie Thursday

 PHOTO BY GREG JENUM

In boys soccer, Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake tied Big Lake 2-2 Thursday.

Jafeth Munguia and Riley Sperl had a goal each for the Tigers, who had a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Tags