Minnesota Brain Injury Force is conducting a brain-boosting workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Hutchinson Health Hospital, Room F, 1095 State Highway 15 S.
Hutchinson meeting leaders Norm and Marcia Geyer are coordinating this workshop, which focuses on acquired brain injury and what ginger can do for you.
For planning, Marcia is purchasing supplies and ordering pizza, so let her know if you will be attending by calling 320-905-0680.
The next meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. The topic will be repetition and garlic.
For more information, call the Minnesota Brain Injury Force at 507-228-8161 or visit MNBIF.org.