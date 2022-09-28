There was a ceremonial ground-breaking Sept. 12 at the Upper Midwest A-C Club building site along Airport Road in Hutchinson. The construction of the new building will get underway mid-September and is expected to be completed by Nov. 1. The Upper Midwest A-C Club sponsors the Orange Spectacular every fourth full weekend in July. Pictured are, from left, Joan Paulson, club board member; Kevin Grimm of Mid Minnesota Builders; Norm Grams, club board member; Scott Overgaard, club vice president; Darrell Grams Sr., club president; and Gary Agrimson.
top story
Breaking ground for the Upper Midwest A-C Club's new building
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- PAID ELECTION LETTER: Ryan Hansch the right choice for county attorney
- FOOTBALL: Becker spoils celebration of Hutchinson football
- McLeod County 4-H was best in show at State Fair
- Oklahoma band brings 'Red Dirt' to Hutchinson
- Hutch Uptown Commons agreement narrows
- PAID ELECTION LETTER: Proud to support Amy Olson for McLeod County Attorney
- Hutchinson woman named executive director of state turkey growers association
- PAID ELECTION LETTER: Amy Olson Wehseler has high-level skills as a prosecutor
- McLeod 4-H horse team members earn top finishes at state show
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history