Breaking ground for the Upper Midwest A-C Club building
Submitted photo

There was a ceremonial ground-breaking Sept. 12 at the Upper Midwest A-C Club building site along Airport Road in Hutchinson. The construction of the new building will get underway mid-September and is expected to be completed by Nov. 1. The Upper Midwest A-C Club sponsors the Orange Spectacular every fourth full weekend in July. Pictured are, from left, Joan Paulson, club board member; Kevin Grimm of Mid Minnesota Builders; Norm Grams, club board member; Scott Overgaard, club vice president; Darrell Grams Sr., club president; and Gary Agrimson.