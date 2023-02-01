Eric Labraaten and Ray Zeuli, owners of River House Kitchen + Drinks, brought new life to Hutchinson’s Main Street Aug. 1 when they opened for business at the site of the former Hutch Cafe. The historic building, which required extensive renovation, offers a contemporary menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner, signature drinks and live music.

It was always the partners intention to bring entertainment to Hutchinson, so people wouldn’t have to drive over an hour away to hear a band or watch a stand-up comedian perform. They rolled out live music this past fall, with acoustic performances by a variety of musicians including Andy Austin and Josie Sanken and bands such as the Shaw Brothers and South 40.

