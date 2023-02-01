Eric Labraaten and Ray Zeuli, owners of River House Kitchen + Drinks, brought new life to Hutchinson’s Main Street Aug. 1 when they opened for business at the site of the former Hutch Cafe. The historic building, which required extensive renovation, offers a contemporary menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner, signature drinks and live music.
It was always the partners intention to bring entertainment to Hutchinson, so people wouldn’t have to drive over an hour away to hear a band or watch a stand-up comedian perform. They rolled out live music this past fall, with acoustic performances by a variety of musicians including Andy Austin and Josie Sanken and bands such as the Shaw Brothers and South 40.
New in 2023 for the downtown dining-and-entertainment venue is the opening of the Moonshine Comedy Club. The sign went up on the front of the building in November followed by a couple of private comedy events where they worked out any problems in front of an audience of employees, friends and family. The club officially opened Jan. 12, with a free show featuring Malory Manderfield with headliner Boima Freeman.
“We filled the house,” Labraaten said.
The club offers two comedy tracks: Local comics, which it defines as Minnesota/Midwest based, at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month. Cover charge is $5 at the door. Performances take place on the second floor, with Ken Edwards serving as host.
Next up Thursday, Feb. 23, is opening act Frankie Runquist, with headliner Ulysses Zackery. While chasing the chill with laughs, you can order appetizers and/or dinner and enjoy the club’s signature cocktails such as the Joker, Jerry Berry Infusion, Purple Haze or The River House, which is its most popular drink and features a blend of fruit juices, rum and Blue Curacao.
The second comedy track features national comedians, with tickets in the $25 range with online booking, reserved seating and optional dinner packages. Scheduled so far is Pete Lee Feb. 10 and Jackie Kashian March 3-4.
“I fell in love with comedy while in the (Marine) Corps,” Labraaten said. “Watching comedy at the USO, I saw how for a couple of hours people could forget their stresses in life and just laugh. I promise the people who come to our comedy night will leave feeling much better than when they came.”
It’s not surprising being a fan of stand-up comedy that Labraaten has taken on the role of the club’s booking agent. New to the game, he jumped in with both feet by picking up the phone and cold calling comedians. Some actually called him back including Andrew Dice Clay, better known as the “Diceman.” He ended up making a connection with the Comedy Club in Denver, Colorado, who helps with booking acts.
“We’ve been happy with them,” he said. “It took awhile to get it figured out. We have some exciting A-class comedians coming up. Pete Lee is Feb. 10. We keep adding shows because they sell out. I first heard him three years ago when we got married in California. Jackie Kashian is from Wisconsin. She’s a nurse and has been a comic for 35 years. Her performances have sold out. When they are at the Acme Comedy Club or House of Comedy at the Mall of America, they are huge acts. I can’t stress enough how great they are on the comedy circuit.”
During the week the upstairs at River House is reserved for private events, with the downstairs open for restaurant customers. Weekends, both floors are open, with music and entertainment on the second floor.
Serving the community is important to the partners, so the restaurant honors seniors with a 15% discount and veterans a 25% discount on Thursdays, with a variety of other specials available during the week. In December, the restaurant hosted “Awaken Your Holiday Spirit” benefit dinner and in April it will be the site of the Hutchinson Health Foundation’s Share ‘n Care Dinner.
If you have a craving for a salmon sandwich or a Hawaiian flatbread, you can now call Door Dash, which will deliver your favorites to your front door.
In addition to offering live music indoors at the Main Street site, Labraaten and Zeuli have also booked bands at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Already scheduled for 2023 is the Johnny Holm Band to play Wednesday, Nov. 22, the night before Thanksgiving. They are also partnering with the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Committee to host the South 40 band Sunday, June 18, on the RiverSong Stage before the fireworks.
“We’re working hard to book national acts,” Labraaten said. “I want it to be an entertainment venue. It’s important to me to offer quality music and comedy.”
“We’re more than a bar,” Zeuli added. “We’re a fun place, where you can bring the family.”
COMING NEXT AT RIVER HOUSE
The large blue dumpster behind 126 Main St. marks the next phase of River House Kitchen + Drinks’ expansion. The partners have purchased the double building south of the restaurant, which they are beginning to renovate. Plans call for Complete Self Defense Hutch Hapkido to remain at its present location, while upstairs, which was once apartments is being refigured into AirBnB accommodations of two, two-bedroom units plus a studio.
On the ground floor, next to the restaurant, they will create a room for private events, as well as serve as overflow seating for the restaurant. In the parking area behind the building, they are adding a second outdoor patio with seating for 40.
For local foodies, probably the most interesting news is the expansion of the kitchen and the addition of a large wood-burning pizza oven. According to Zeuli, who is the food guru, it can bake a pizza in 3 minutes. With the arrival of the pizza oven, will also come some changes and additions to the menu.
While the partners can create the business, they need staff to execute their vision. For many restaurants, a lack of candidates for employment is an issue with labor gaps causing long waits, higher food costs and inexperienced staff. This hasn’t been a problem for River House.
“We have a lot of pride in our staff,” Labraaten said. “They are amazing. We’re very blessed.”
In addition to wages and tips, Labraaten and Zeuli sweeten the pot so to speak with employee perks ranging from tuition reimbursement and 401k to food discounts plus paid time off for full-time employees.
“No one in the restaurant industry does this,” Labraaten said. “We did a lot of work to educate our employees on these benefits.”
“We have great retention,” Zeuli added.
When can the public expect the expanded River House Kitchen + Drinks? The partners said, this fall, with fingers crossed.
And as for upcoming comedy acts Pete Lee and Jackie Kashian ... “People who come are in for a real treat,” Labraaten said. “They will be able to meet, take pictures and do all that after the show.”